Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) Stake Cut by North Star Asset Management Inc.

North Star Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 128,910 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 393 shares during the quarter. Fidelity National Information Servcs accounts for 1.3% of North Star Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $17,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FIS. BancorpSouth Bank purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $703,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 26.1% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,375 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 18.6% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 60,172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,997,000 after purchasing an additional 9,427 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 19.1% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,532 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 32.5% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 2,491 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 18,086 shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $2,712,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,493,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 782 shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.95, for a total value of $107,094.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $998,091.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,952 shares of company stock valued at $5,351,755. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FIS traded up $6.88 on Thursday, hitting $154.84. The company had a trading volume of 3,764,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,004,533. The firm has a market cap of $92.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.04, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.63. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 1 year low of $104.73 and a 1 year high of $150.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $144.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.77%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from to in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.90.

Fidelity National Information Servcs Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

