Fielmann’s (FIE) Neutral Rating Reiterated at DZ Bank

DZ Bank reissued their neutral rating on shares of Fielmann (FRA:FIE) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Warburg Research set a €66.00 ($76.74) target price on shares of Fielmann and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Nord/LB set a €81.00 ($94.19) price target on shares of Fielmann and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €43.00 ($50.00) price target on shares of Fielmann and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Independent Research set a €76.00 ($88.37) price objective on shares of Fielmann and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, HSBC set a €79.00 ($91.86) price objective on shares of Fielmann and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €68.45 ($79.59).

Shares of FRA:FIE traded down €0.45 ($0.52) on Wednesday, hitting €75.05 ($87.27). The stock had a trading volume of 115,982 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €72.54 and its 200-day moving average price is €68.81. Fielmann has a twelve month low of €65.50 ($76.16) and a twelve month high of €77.50 ($90.12).

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft invests in and operates optical and hearing aid businesses in Germany, Switzerland, Austria, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails visual aids and other optical products, including glasses, frames, lenses, sunglasses, contact lenses, and related articles and accessories, as well as hearing aids and accessories.

