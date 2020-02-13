Fiera Capital Corp Cuts Holdings in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Fiera Capital Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 729,136 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 84,403 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Methanex were worth $28,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Methanex in the fourth quarter worth about $489,112,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Methanex by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 273,022 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,550,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893 shares in the last quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Methanex by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 110,023 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,251,000 after purchasing an additional 8,205 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in Methanex by 166.1% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 94,914 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,367,000 after purchasing an additional 59,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Methanex by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 84,045 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,774,000 after purchasing an additional 25,157 shares in the last quarter. 81.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MEOH. Raymond James set a $48.00 price objective on Methanex and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Methanex from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Cowen decreased their price objective on Methanex from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, CIBC restated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.25.

Methanex stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $33.76. The stock had a trading volume of 20,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,330. Methanex Co. has a twelve month low of $30.25 and a twelve month high of $62.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 36.70 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.39.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). Methanex had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 4.18%. The firm had revenue of $659.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. Methanex’s revenue was down 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Methanex Co. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. Methanex’s payout ratio is currently 154.84%.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

