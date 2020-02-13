Fiera Capital Corp Decreases Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Fiera Capital Corp trimmed its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 477,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 37,557 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $44,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SPF Beheer BV purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,945,000. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 7,662.9% in the 4th quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 294,992 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,564,000 after purchasing an additional 291,192 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,791,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $252,426,000 after purchasing an additional 226,050 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,162,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $105,092,000 after purchasing an additional 206,554 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,529,219 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,036,779,000 after purchasing an additional 182,508 shares during the period. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $97.94. 1,692 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,742,235. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.43. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $88.02 and a 52 week high of $114.25. The company has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.43.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). Tractor Supply had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 37.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.91%.

In related news, EVP Benjamin F. Parrish, Jr. sold 300 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $29,544.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,022 shares in the company, valued at $2,562,646.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

TSCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America raised Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Tractor Supply from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Tractor Supply from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.52.

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

