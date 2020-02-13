Fiera Capital Corp Has $41.86 Million Stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTLA)

Fiera Capital Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTLA) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,752,926 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 126,926 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Portola Pharmaceuticals were worth $41,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 138,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,318,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 108,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after acquiring an additional 9,601 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Portola Pharmaceuticals by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,819 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 9,493 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Portola Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $1,222,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Portola Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $245,000.

Shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,199,865. The company has a quick ratio of 5.85, a current ratio of 5.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 2.12. Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of $12.62 and a 1-year high of $37.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.44.

PTLA has been the topic of several research reports. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Portola Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Oppenheimer downgraded Portola Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $40.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Portola Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.38.

Portola Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics in the areas of thrombosis and other hematologic disorders and inflammation in the United States. The company offers Andexxa, an antidote for patients treated with rivaroxaban and apixaban when reversal of anticoagulation is needed due to life-threatening or uncontrolled bleeding; and Bevyxxa (betrixaban), an oral, once-daily Factor Xa inhibitor for the prevention of venous thromboembolism in adult patients hospitalized for an acute medical illness.

