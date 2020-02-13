Fiera Capital Corp Increases Stock Holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS)

Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS) by 65.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,070,635 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 423,349 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment were worth $33,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SEAS. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $22,800,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 5,973.1% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 685,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,051,000 after purchasing an additional 674,541 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,016,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,232,000 after purchasing an additional 208,945 shares during the period. Tygh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 281.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 245,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,470,000 after purchasing an additional 181,359 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 242.7% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 202,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,341,000 after purchasing an additional 143,724 shares during the period.

In related news, insider George Anthony Taylor sold 6,817 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total value of $202,124.05. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $35.97. 728 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 801,146. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.32 and a 200 day moving average of $30.43. SeaWorld Entertainment Inc has a fifty-two week low of $23.12 and a fifty-two week high of $36.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 27.44, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.95.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.61.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

