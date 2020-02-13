Fiera Capital Corp Sells 20,937 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Fiera Capital Corp lowered its stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 271,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,937 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $36,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MOH. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 3,621.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,032,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,017,000 after buying an additional 1,005,154 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 60.1% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 927,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,789,000 after purchasing an additional 348,151 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 294.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 198,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,776,000 after purchasing an additional 148,085 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 49.5% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 322,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,339,000 after purchasing an additional 106,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 233,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,638,000 after purchasing an additional 98,966 shares in the last quarter. 95.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MOH. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Molina Healthcare from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Molina Healthcare from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Molina Healthcare from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine cut Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.10.

NYSE MOH traded down $0.58 during trading on Thursday, hitting $145.15. 1,067 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 661,043. The company has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.50 and a 12-month high of $159.00.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 41.71% and a net margin of 4.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 11.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total transaction of $474,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,146,550.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

