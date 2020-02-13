Fiera Capital Corp Takes Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 69,234 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,992,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 7.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,024,326 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,102,140,000 after purchasing an additional 281,116 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $232,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $192,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,926,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Stephen Finis Blackwood sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.29, for a total transaction of $873,225.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,754 shares in the company, valued at $4,105,554.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $393.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $374.50.

Teledyne Technologies stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $385.00. The stock had a trading volume of 112 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,193. The company has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.08 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $367.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $333.95. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $224.84 and a 52 week high of $398.99.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $834.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.78 million. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 15.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Canada, France, and the Netherlands. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

