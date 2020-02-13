Fiera Capital Corp Trims Holdings in Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV)

Fiera Capital Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 687,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 66,944 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Envestnet were worth $47,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ENV. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Envestnet by 148.3% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,541,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,392,000 after purchasing an additional 920,535 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Envestnet by 2.6% during the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 938,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,236,000 after purchasing an additional 23,533 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 442,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,090,000 after acquiring an additional 83,500 shares during the last quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Envestnet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $22,701,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 393,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,307,000 after acquiring an additional 110,509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Envestnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $66.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Envestnet from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Envestnet in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Envestnet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.70.

ENV stock traded up $0.82 during trading on Thursday, hitting $84.25. 9,367 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 397,841. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -200.60 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Envestnet Inc has a 1 year low of $51.00 and a 1 year high of $83.96.

In related news, CTO Scott D. Grinis sold 15,000 shares of Envestnet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.93, for a total transaction of $973,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 203,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,205,917.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William Crager sold 9,094 shares of Envestnet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.55, for a total transaction of $650,675.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,078 shares in the company, valued at $16,605,180.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 212,648 shares of company stock worth $15,102,903. 4.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet and Envestnet | Yodlee segments. The company's product and services suites include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; Envestnet | Retirement Solutions, which offer a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | Portfolio Management Consultants that provide research, due diligence, and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and patented portfolio overlay and tax optimization services.

