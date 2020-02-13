Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) Stock Price Down 1%

Filo Mining Corp (CVE:FIL) shares dropped 1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.93 and last traded at C$1.93, approximately 475 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 23,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.95.

Separately, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Filo Mining from C$4.25 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.37. The company has a market cap of $143.06 million and a P/E ratio of -5.36. The company has a current ratio of 10.04, a quick ratio of 9.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.

