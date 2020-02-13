Finning International (TSE:FTT) PT Lowered to C$27.00

Finning International (TSE:FTT) had its price objective cut by research analysts at CIBC from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 26.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Finning International from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Finning International from C$29.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Finning International from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$24.00 target price on shares of Finning International and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$26.13.

Get Finning International alerts:

Shares of FTT traded down C$0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$21.38. 431,003 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 240,883. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26. Finning International has a 12-month low of C$21.17 and a 12-month high of C$26.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$24.40 and its 200 day moving average price is C$23.49.

In related news, Senior Officer David Francis Neil Primrose sold 2,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.78, for a total value of C$60,798.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$672,500.74. Also, Senior Officer Marchello Marchese sold 2,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.31, for a total transaction of C$57,363.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$925,892.47. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,841 shares of company stock valued at $145,284.

About Finning International

Finning International Inc engages in selling, servicing, and renting heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, South America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It serves various industries, including mining, construction, agriculture, governmental, paving, and forestry, as well as various power system applications.

Featured Article: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Finning International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finning International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.