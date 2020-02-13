First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

BUSE has been the topic of a number of other reports. B. Riley downgraded shares of First Busey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of First Busey from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of First Busey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BUSE traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,307. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.81 and a 200-day moving average of $26.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. First Busey has a 12-month low of $23.44 and a 12-month high of $28.00.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $103.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.91 million. First Busey had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 21.78%. On average, research analysts predict that First Busey will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BUSE. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in First Busey during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in First Busey in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in First Busey in the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in First Busey by 70.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,044 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in First Busey by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,489 shares of the bank’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. 46.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Busey Company Profile

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

