First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) to post earnings per share of $0.27 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for First Commonwealth Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.26. First Commonwealth Financial posted earnings of $0.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial will report full year earnings of $1.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.14. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.23. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover First Commonwealth Financial.

Get First Commonwealth Financial alerts:

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 25.64% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The company had revenue of $91.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

FCF has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. First Commonwealth Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.67.

FCF stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.95. The company had a trading volume of 208,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,003. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.67. First Commonwealth Financial has a fifty-two week low of $12.02 and a fifty-two week high of $14.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This is an increase from First Commonwealth Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. First Commonwealth Financial’s payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,226,201 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,812,000 after acquiring an additional 101,429 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 0.4% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,249,423 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,592,000 after buying an additional 4,425 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 797,990 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,579,000 after buying an additional 11,657 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 549.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 477,233 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,427,000 after buying an additional 403,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 410,123 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,950,000 after buying an additional 127,540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

About First Commonwealth Financial

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (ATM) services, as well as Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

Featured Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Commonwealth Financial (FCF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Commonwealth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Commonwealth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.