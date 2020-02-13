First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on FRME. BidaskClub downgraded First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James lifted their price target on First Merchants from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Merchants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRME remained flat at $$41.45 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 77,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,167. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.25. First Merchants has a 1-year low of $33.00 and a 1-year high of $42.48.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. First Merchants had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 29.79%. The firm had revenue of $121.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.20 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Merchants will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey B. Lorentson sold 4,907 shares of First Merchants stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total value of $205,554.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael J. Stewart sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total value of $92,227.50. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in First Merchants during the third quarter worth $31,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in First Merchants by 320.9% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,229 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in First Merchants during the third quarter worth $106,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in First Merchants during the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Merchants during the first quarter worth $151,000. Institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

First Merchants Company Profile

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as rents safe deposit facilities.

