First Northwest BanCorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) Director Craig Alan Curtis Buys 1,500 Shares

First Northwest BanCorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) Director Craig Alan Curtis acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.83 per share, for a total transaction of $25,245.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:FNWB remained flat at $$17.17 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 30 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,561. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.05. The company has a market capitalization of $179.91 million, a P/E ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. First Northwest BanCorp has a fifty-two week low of $14.59 and a fifty-two week high of $18.25.

Get First Northwest BanCorp alerts:

First Northwest BanCorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.58 million for the quarter. First Northwest BanCorp had a return on equity of 5.13% and a net margin of 16.00%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is a positive change from First Northwest BanCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FNWB shares. ValuEngine lowered First Northwest BanCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. TheStreet raised First Northwest BanCorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning bought a new stake in First Northwest BanCorp during the third quarter worth approximately $198,000. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in First Northwest BanCorp in the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in First Northwest BanCorp by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Northwest BanCorp in the 3rd quarter worth $260,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in First Northwest BanCorp by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 22,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. 52.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Northwest BanCorp Company Profile

First Northwest Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Port Angeles that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in western Washington, the United States. The company offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, transaction accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Read More: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for First Northwest BanCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Northwest BanCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.