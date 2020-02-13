First Trust Advisors LP Grows Stake in First Hawaiian Inc (NASDAQ:FHB)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian Inc (NASDAQ:FHB) by 27.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 607,751 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 129,682 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.46% of First Hawaiian worth $17,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FHB. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in First Hawaiian by 13.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,466,841 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,865,000 after acquiring an additional 300,204 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,385,550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,823,000 after purchasing an additional 882,612 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 812,895 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,452,000 after purchasing an additional 27,272 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 0.3% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 768,028 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 640,097 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,463,000 after purchasing an additional 67,204 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

Get First Hawaiian alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub lowered First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Sandler O’Neill started coverage on First Hawaiian in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $25.00 target price on shares of First Hawaiian and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.75.

NASDAQ FHB opened at $29.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.15. First Hawaiian Inc has a one year low of $24.25 and a one year high of $31.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.63.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 32.64% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The business had revenue of $186.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that First Hawaiian Inc will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.49%.

In other news, insider Mitchell Nishimoto sold 3,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.59, for a total value of $100,901.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,165.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

See Also: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for First Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.