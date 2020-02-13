First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC) Hits New 1-Year High at $77.65

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $77.65 and last traded at $77.65, with a volume of 154 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $76.93.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.73.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 22.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 659,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,159,000 after buying an additional 121,624 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the third quarter valued at about $2,963,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 40.1% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 115,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,079,000 after purchasing an additional 33,090 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,446,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,693,000.

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust Large Cap Growth Opportunities AlphaDEX Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Growth Index (the Index).

