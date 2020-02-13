First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund (NASDAQ:MDIV) Trading 0.5% Higher

First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund (NASDAQ:MDIV) shares traded up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $18.51 and last traded at $18.50, 118 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average session volume of 124,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.40.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were paid a $0.0874 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.67%. This is a boost from First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund by 127.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,060,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,538,000 after acquiring an additional 593,793 shares in the last quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund by 856.1% in the fourth quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. now owns 109,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 97,960 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund by 52.7% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 280,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,162,000 after acquiring an additional 96,655 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,412,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,124,000.

