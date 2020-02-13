FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS) Stock Position Decreased by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS) by 52.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 899 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 981 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of FirstCash by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 511,467 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $46,887,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of FirstCash by 191.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 38,145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,497,000 after purchasing an additional 25,060 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FirstCash during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,123,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of FirstCash by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,111 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of FirstCash by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 22,531 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 8,131 shares in the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FCFS stock opened at $85.06 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.78. FirstCash Inc has a twelve month low of $78.10 and a twelve month high of $106.80.

FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $498.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. This is an increase from FirstCash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FCFS. JMP Securities downgraded FirstCash from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st.

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn and consumer finance stores in the United States and Mexico. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including consumer electronics, jewelry, power tools, household appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails previously owned merchandise acquired through pawn forfeitures, as well as through purchases from the general public.

