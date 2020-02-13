Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC) Short Interest Up 13.9% in January

Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,230,000 shares, a growth of 13.9% from the January 15th total of 1,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 404,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of FBC stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $36.33. 10,467 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 253,277. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.80. Flagstar Bancorp has a 1-year low of $30.62 and a 1-year high of $40.00. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 15.53%. The firm had revenue of $314.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Flagstar Bancorp will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. This is a positive change from Flagstar Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.62%.

In other Flagstar Bancorp news, EVP James Ciroli acquired 1,000 shares of Flagstar Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.35 per share, with a total value of $35,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 49.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,456 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,541 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the period. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FBC. ValuEngine raised Flagstar Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Raymond James raised their price objective on Flagstar Bancorp from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Flagstar Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.25.

Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

