FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its position in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 0.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 240,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in FleetCor Technologies were worth $69,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in FleetCor Technologies by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 143 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in FleetCor Technologies by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC lifted its position in FleetCor Technologies by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in FleetCor Technologies by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 12,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,537,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in FleetCor Technologies by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLT stock traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $317.58. 655,725 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 874,564. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $218.22 and a 12 month high of $329.85. The company has a market cap of $27.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.01, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $305.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $296.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.04.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.04. FleetCor Technologies had a net margin of 33.79% and a return on equity of 27.07%. The company had revenue of $698.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.78 EPS. FleetCor Technologies’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FleetCor Technologies, Inc. will post 12.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FLT shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $290.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $331.00 price objective on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $316.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Cfra boosted their price target on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FleetCor Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $306.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $304.33.

FleetCor Technologies Company Profile

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

