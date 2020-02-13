FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $62.00 target price on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.53% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “FLIR Systems continues to innovate new products, to capture larger market shares. Declining cost of thermal imaging technology has created opportunity to increase the adoption of thermal technology, thereby boosting its prospects. In October, it acquired the intellectual property and certain operating assets of Aria Insights, Inc. This should expand its industry-leading technology portfolio built from its acquisitions of Prox Dynamics, Aeryon Labs and Endeavor Robotics. In the past year, the stock outperformed the industry. However, the U.S.-China tariff war may hurt its growth trajectory. Strong competition from various big and small industry players remains a threat to its profitability. Product performance and product reputation are some of the biggest challenges faced by FLIR Systems.”

Get FLIR Systems alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on FLIR. SunTrust Banks set a $58.00 price target on FLIR Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub raised FLIR Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James raised FLIR Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of FLIR Systems in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. FLIR Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.40.

Shares of FLIR stock traded up $0.40 on Thursday, hitting $58.75. The company had a trading volume of 45,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,208. The firm has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.97 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.38. FLIR Systems has a twelve month low of $44.18 and a twelve month high of $58.43.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLIR. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of FLIR Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,059,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 6,736.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 116,493 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,126,000 after purchasing an additional 114,789 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 188,350 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,905,000 after purchasing an additional 62,403 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FLIR Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,313,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,631,711 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $296,172,000 after purchasing an additional 69,326 shares in the last quarter. 94.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About FLIR Systems

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

Featured Article: Portfolio Manager

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FLIR Systems (FLIR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FLIR Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLIR Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.