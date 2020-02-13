Flowchain Reaches One Day Volume of $143,091.00 (FLC)

Flowchain (CURRENCY:FLC) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 13th. In the last seven days, Flowchain has traded 17.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Flowchain has a market cap of $2.45 million and approximately $143,091.00 worth of Flowchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Flowchain token can currently be bought for approximately $3.55 or 0.00034820 BTC on popular exchanges including DigiFinex and IDAX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00046722 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $621.92 or 0.06105991 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00057864 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004972 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00024494 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00120768 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003704 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 36.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001767 BTC.

About Flowchain

Flowchain (FLC) is a token. Its genesis date was September 20th, 2018. Flowchain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 690,073 tokens. The official website for Flowchain is flowchain.co . Flowchain’s official Twitter account is @Fieldcoin

Buying and Selling Flowchain

Flowchain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex and IDAX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flowchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flowchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flowchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

