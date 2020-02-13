Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM) Short Interest Up 18.4% in January

Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,060,000 shares, an increase of 18.4% from the January 15th total of 1,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cadence Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fluidigm by 1.1% during the third quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 268,164 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Fluidigm by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,120 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,751 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Fluidigm by 21,055.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,135 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 6,106 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Fluidigm by 131.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,243 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 8,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Fluidigm during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 90.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fluidigm alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on FLDM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fluidigm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Fluidigm from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Fluidigm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fluidigm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fluidigm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.45.

NASDAQ FLDM traded down $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.47. 847,497 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 842,014. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 2.34. Fluidigm has a 12-month low of $2.12 and a 12-month high of $14.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.75 and a 200-day moving average of $4.61.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The medical research company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $32.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.14 million. Fluidigm had a negative net margin of 55.26% and a negative return on equity of 20.31%. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Fluidigm will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Fluidigm Company Profile

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets technologies and tools for life sciences research in the United States and Europe. It offers analytical systems comprising Helios, a CyTOF system, Hyperion imaging system, and Hyperion tissue imager; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents and Maxpar human immune monitoring panel kit and workflow.

See Also: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Fluidigm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluidigm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.