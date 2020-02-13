Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The medical research company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $32.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.14 million. Fluidigm had a negative net margin of 55.26% and a negative return on equity of 20.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Fluidigm updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLDM opened at $3.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.57. Fluidigm has a 1-year low of $2.12 and a 1-year high of $14.90. The stock has a market cap of $258.09 million, a PE ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 2.34.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FLDM shares. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Fluidigm from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fluidigm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Fluidigm from to in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group raised Fluidigm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Fluidigm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Fluidigm presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.45.

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets technologies and tools for life sciences research in the United States and Europe. It offers analytical systems comprising Helios, a CyTOF system, Hyperion imaging system, and Hyperion tissue imager; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents and Maxpar human immune monitoring panel kit and workflow.

