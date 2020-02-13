FlypMe Achieves Market Capitalization of $183,209.00 (FYP)

FlypMe (CURRENCY:FYP) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 13th. During the last week, FlypMe has traded 35.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. FlypMe has a total market capitalization of $183,209.00 and $12.00 worth of FlypMe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FlypMe token can now be bought for about $0.0104 or 0.00000102 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003129 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $353.06 or 0.03476881 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009825 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.17 or 0.00247905 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000806 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00038527 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.10 or 0.00148707 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000077 BTC.

About FlypMe

FlypMe launched on June 6th, 2017. FlypMe’s total supply is 35,277,363 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,638,681 tokens. FlypMe’s official website is flyp.me . The Reddit community for FlypMe is /r/flypme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FlypMe’s official Twitter account is @flyp_me and its Facebook page is accessible here

FlypMe Token Trading

FlypMe can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlypMe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FlypMe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FlypMe using one of the exchanges listed above.

