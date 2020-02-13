FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its holdings in shares of FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,347 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in FMC were worth $2,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of FMC during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in shares of FMC by 327.4% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 300,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,948,000 after purchasing an additional 229,818 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of FMC by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,073 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of FMC by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 539,844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,887,000 after purchasing an additional 40,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FMC during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FMC traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $105.72. 422,961 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 946,811. FMC Corp has a 52-week low of $70.62 and a 52-week high of $108.77. The company has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a PE ratio of 29.29, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $99.52 and its 200-day moving average is $92.36.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.22. FMC had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 29.69%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. FMC’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that FMC Corp will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This is a boost from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.90%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FMC shares. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of FMC from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Buckingham Research boosted their target price on shares of FMC from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of FMC from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.11.

In other FMC news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 3,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.93, for a total value of $334,284.47. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,080,810.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Pierre R. Brondeau sold 312,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.76, for a total transaction of $30,828,526.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 398,069 shares of company stock valued at $39,814,850. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

