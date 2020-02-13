Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 446,200 shares, an increase of 12.4% from the January 15th total of 397,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 95,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several research firms have commented on FOR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Forestar Group in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Forestar Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.20.

In other Forestar Group news, Director G.F. (Rick) Ringler III sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total transaction of $41,740.00. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Forestar Group by 1.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 742,263 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $14,511,000 after buying an additional 9,553 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Forestar Group by 7.7% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,234 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forestar Group in the third quarter valued at about $2,187,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Forestar Group in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forestar Group in the third quarter valued at about $339,000. Institutional investors own 30.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FOR traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.01. 63,819 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,457. Forestar Group has a 52 week low of $16.23 and a 52 week high of $23.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 3.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.85. The company has a market cap of $999.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.83.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.22. Forestar Group had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 6.18%. The company had revenue of $247.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.50 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Forestar Group will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Forestar Group Company Profile

Forestar Group Inc operates as a real estate lot development company. It engages in the acquisition, entitlement, and development of infrastructure for single-family residential communities. Forestar Group Inc sells residential lots primarily to homebuilders, as well as sells commercial properties. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

