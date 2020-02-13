Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) Short Interest Update

Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decline of 39.7% from the January 15th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

FWP traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.87. 11,792 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,017. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.95. Forward Pharma A/S has a 1 year low of $5.26 and a 1 year high of $11.01.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Forward Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th.

Forward Pharma A/S operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company focuses on developing FP187, a proprietary formulation of dimethyl fumarate used for the treatment of various inflammatory and neurological indications. Forward Pharma A/S was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

