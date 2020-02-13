Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) Cut to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

FOSL has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fossil Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Fossil Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Fossil Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

Get Fossil Group alerts:

FOSL stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.53. 2,092 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,149,941. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Fossil Group has a 52 week low of $5.91 and a 52 week high of $16.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $317.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 224.00 and a beta of 0.25.

In other news, EVP Gregory A. Mckelvey purchased 8,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.25 per share, for a total transaction of $61,987.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 525,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,808,113.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Fossil Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Fossil Group by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,801 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Fossil Group by 3,247.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,465 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 7,242 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fossil Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Fossil Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Fossil Group Company Profile

Fossil Group, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its principal products include men's and women's fashion watches and jewelry, smartwatches, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

Read More: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Fossil Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fossil Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.