Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.07), Fidelity Earnings reports. Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 47.59%. The business had revenue of $40.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

FCPT traded up $0.97 during trading on Thursday, reaching $31.87. 14,751 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 410,665. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.11. Four Corners Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $26.23 and a fifty-two week high of $31.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FCPT. Evercore ISI started coverage on Four Corners Property Trust in a research report on Friday, January 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Four Corners Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Four Corners Property Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.57.

FCPT is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio primarily by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and food industry.

