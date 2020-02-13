Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTW) Trading Up 1.2%

Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTW) shares were up 1.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $28.59 and last traded at $28.59, approximately 322 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 1,157 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.24.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.05.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF stock. Lumbard & Kellner LLC bought a new position in Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTW) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 81,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,103,000. Lumbard & Kellner LLC owned 13.55% of Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

