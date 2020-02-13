Franks International (NYSE:FI) Hits New 12-Month Low at $3.33

Shares of Franks International NV (NYSE:FI) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.33 and last traded at $3.35, with a volume of 190472 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.67.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Franks International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.21 and a 200 day moving average of $4.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $809.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.28 and a beta of 1.61.

In related news, Director Steven B. Mosing sold 369,200 shares of Franks International stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total transaction of $2,019,524.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 18.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Franks International by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 166,135 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Franks International by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,786 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 4,183 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Franks International by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 153,040 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 4,448 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Franks International by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,629 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 5,336 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Franks International by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 172,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. 40.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franks International Company Profile (NYSE:FI)

Frank's International N.V. provides various engineered tubular services for the oil and gas exploration and production, and oilfield services companies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: International Services, U.S.

