Freicoin Reaches Market Cap of $227,480.00 (FRC)

Freicoin (CURRENCY:FRC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 13th. One Freicoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0041 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Freicoin has traded up 9.4% against the dollar. Freicoin has a total market cap of $227,480.00 and approximately $81.00 worth of Freicoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000291 BTC.

SixEleven (611) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00006955 BTC.

I0Coin (I0C) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000300 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000272 BTC.

LeaCoin (LEA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Machinecoin (MAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Freicoin Coin Profile

FRC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 6th, 2017. Freicoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,820,524 coins. Freicoin’s official website is freico.in . Freicoin’s official Twitter account is @Freicoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Freicoin is freicoinalliance.com

Freicoin Coin Trading

Freicoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Freicoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Freicoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Freicoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

