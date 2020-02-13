Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM) Short Interest Update

Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the January 15th total of 2,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 11,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

In other Frequency Electronics news, Director Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 35,771 shares of Frequency Electronics stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.42 per share, for a total transaction of $336,962.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stanton D. Sloane bought 8,000 shares of Frequency Electronics stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.41 per share, for a total transaction of $75,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at $207,020. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 78,818 shares of company stock worth $750,145. 37.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Frequency Electronics by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 711,624 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,266,000 after purchasing an additional 52,008 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Frequency Electronics by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 31,651 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 3,254 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Frequency Electronics by 6.7% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 41,417 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Frequency Electronics by 1.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 200,037 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares during the period. 45.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FEIM shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Frequency Electronics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Frequency Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st.

Shares of FEIM stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.45. 101 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,182. Frequency Electronics has a 12-month low of $9.04 and a 12-month high of $12.63. The company has a current ratio of 5.90, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.38 and a beta of 0.82.

Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter. Frequency Electronics had a negative return on equity of 13.16% and a negative net margin of 17.05%. The firm had revenue of $9.09 million for the quarter.

Frequency Electronics Company Profile

Frequency Electronics, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells precision time and frequency control products and components for microwave integrated circuit applications. It operates through two segments, FEI-NY and FEI-Zyfer. The FEI-NY segment offers precision time, frequency generation, and synchronization products and subsystems used in communication satellites, terrestrial cellular telephone, or other ground-based telecommunication stations; and other components and systems for the United States military.

