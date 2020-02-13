Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRA:FRE) PT Set at €63.00 by Warburg Research

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRA:FRE) has been given a €63.00 ($73.26) price objective by research analysts at Warburg Research in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 29.83% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €51.00 ($59.30) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Goldman Sachs Group set a €53.00 ($61.63) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Nord/LB set a €58.00 ($67.44) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank set a €65.00 ($75.58) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €59.40 ($69.07) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €55.83 ($64.92).

FRE opened at €48.53 ($56.42) on Thursday. Fresenius SE & Co KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €60.16 ($69.95) and a fifty-two week high of €80.00 ($93.02). The company’s 50 day moving average price is €48.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €46.46.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed segments. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products for patients with chronic kidney failure.

