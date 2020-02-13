FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.20 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for FS KKR Capital’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the highest is $0.20. FS KKR Capital reported earnings per share of $0.21 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that FS KKR Capital will report full-year earnings of $0.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.80. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.84. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow FS KKR Capital.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FSK shares. ValuEngine downgraded FS KKR Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FS KKR Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.40.

Shares of FSK opened at $6.23 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. FS KKR Capital has a 12-month low of $5.35 and a 12-month high of $6.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 69.23 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.98.

In related news, insider Daniel Pietrzak acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.05 per share, with a total value of $60,500.00. Also, Director Brian R. Ford acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.05 per share, with a total value of $42,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,278.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 31,000 shares of company stock worth $187,310. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 0.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,044,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,144,000 after purchasing an additional 11,754 shares during the last quarter. OCO Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in FS KKR Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $18,390,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in FS KKR Capital in the second quarter valued at $13,049,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in FS KKR Capital by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,107,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,917,000 after acquiring an additional 12,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in FS KKR Capital by 23,290.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,011,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,727,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002,976 shares during the last quarter. 29.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

