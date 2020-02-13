FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK) Short Interest Update

FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,610,000 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the January 15th total of 1,740,000 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FSK. ValuEngine cut FS KKR Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FS KKR Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. FS KKR Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.40.

Shares of NYSE FSK traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.20. 105,919 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,943,886. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.73 and a beta of 1.12. FS KKR Capital has a 52 week low of $5.35 and a 52 week high of $6.64.

In related news, insider Daniel Pietrzak acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.05 per share, with a total value of $60,500.00. Also, Director Brian R. Ford acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.05 per share, with a total value of $42,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,278.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders purchased 31,000 shares of company stock valued at $187,310. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FSK. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

