Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Price Target Cut to $12.00

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at SunTrust Banks from $26.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks’ target price indicates a potential upside of 29.17% from the stock’s previous close. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Funko’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Funko from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub lowered Funko from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Funko from to in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Funko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Funko from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.45.

NASDAQ:FNKO traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $9.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,314,061. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $423.99 million, a P/E ratio of 12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.89. Funko has a one year low of $8.29 and a one year high of $27.89.

In related news, Director Charles D. Denson bought 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.84 per share, with a total value of $498,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 94,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,313,416. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 16.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Funko by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Funko by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 49,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 5,908 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Funko in the third quarter worth $256,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Funko in the third quarter worth $469,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Funko by 2,990.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,281,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,360,000 after buying an additional 1,239,709 shares during the period. 63.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Funko Company Profile

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, China, Vietnam, and the United Kingdom. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; and plush products, accessories, apparels, and homewares, as well as bags, purses, and wallets.

