Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Price Target Cut to $12.00

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at SunTrust Banks from $26.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks’ target price indicates a potential upside of 29.17% from the stock’s previous close. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Funko’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.83 EPS.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Funko from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub lowered Funko from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Funko from to in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Funko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Funko from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.45.
NASDAQ:FNKO traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $9.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,314,061. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $423.99 million, a P/E ratio of 12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.89. Funko has a one year low of $8.29 and a one year high of $27.89.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Funko by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Funko by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 49,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 5,908 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Funko in the third quarter worth $256,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Funko in the third quarter worth $469,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Funko by 2,990.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,281,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,360,000 after buying an additional 1,239,709 shares during the period. 63.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Funko Company Profile
Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, China, Vietnam, and the United Kingdom. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; and plush products, accessories, apparels, and homewares, as well as bags, purses, and wallets.
