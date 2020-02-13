FY2019 EPS Estimates for Pacira Biosciences Inc Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Pacira Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of Pacira Biosciences in a report released on Tuesday, February 11th. Piper Sandler analyst D. Amsellem now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.71 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.68. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Pacira Biosciences’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.53 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pacira Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pacira Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pacira Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Pacira Biosciences from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pacira Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.17.

NASDAQ PCRX opened at $49.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.88. Pacira Biosciences has a 1 year low of $34.64 and a 1 year high of $51.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,237.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.31.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacira Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacira Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pacira Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacira Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Pacira Biosciences by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period.

In related news, Director John P. Phd Longenecker sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total value of $59,969.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,339.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David M. Stack sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.68, for a total transaction of $1,067,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,317 shares of company stock valued at $4,467,830 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

