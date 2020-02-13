FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) Issued By SunTrust Banks

Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks raised their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Exelon in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 11th. SunTrust Banks analyst A. Agha now forecasts that the energy giant will post earnings per share of $3.13 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.05. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on EXC. Citigroup dropped their price target on Exelon from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wolfe Research set a $55.00 price target on Exelon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Exelon from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Exelon from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.67.

Shares of NYSE EXC traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $49.44. 314,299 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,787,917. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.90. Exelon has a 52 week low of $43.42 and a 52 week high of $51.18. The company has a market cap of $46.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.16.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The energy giant reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. Exelon had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 2.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,786,054 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $3,537,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,062 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,960,419 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $1,639,436,000 after purchasing an additional 983,771 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 2.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,178,038 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $491,701,000 after purchasing an additional 233,034 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 7,918,732 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $361,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 6.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,326,381 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $353,937,000 after purchasing an additional 471,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This is a boost from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Exelon’s payout ratio is presently 46.47%.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

