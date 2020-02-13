FY2020 EPS Estimates for Aquestive Therapeutics Inc Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:AQST)

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AQST) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush cut their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note issued on Monday, February 10th. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos now expects that the company will earn ($2.29) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($2.23). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Aquestive Therapeutics’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.95) EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on AQST. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (down from $11.00) on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Aquestive Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.60.

AQST traded down $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $4.36. The company had a trading volume of 3,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 872,561. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.95 and a 52-week high of $10.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.18 million, a P/E ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 2.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AQST. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Aquestive Therapeutics by 460.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 6,678 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Oak Grove Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 706.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 15,174 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Aquestive Therapeutics Company Profile

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery in the United States and internationally.

