FY2020 EPS Estimates for CT Real Estate Investment (TSE:CRT) Decreased by Analyst

CT Real Estate Investment (TSE:CRT) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of CT Real Estate Investment in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 11th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.22 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.23. National Bank Financial has a “Outperfrom Under Weight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for CT Real Estate Investment’s FY2021 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

CT Real Estate Investment (TSE:CRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$123.69 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.066 per share. This is an increase from CT Real Estate Investment’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th.

