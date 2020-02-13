FY2020 EPS Estimates for T-Mobile Us Inc Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:TMUS)

T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of T-Mobile Us in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 11th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan now expects that the Wireless communications provider will earn $4.90 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.94.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. T-Mobile Us had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $11.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. T-Mobile Us’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

TMUS has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of T-Mobile Us in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile Us from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of T-Mobile Us from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. T-Mobile Us currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.92.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS traded down $0.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $95.32. The company had a trading volume of 45,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,826,645. T-Mobile Us has a twelve month low of $68.16 and a twelve month high of $96.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile Us in the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. Summit Global Investments raised its stake in T-Mobile Us by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 26,977 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in T-Mobile Us during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in T-Mobile Us during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $409,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in T-Mobile Us by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 80,540 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,316,000 after buying an additional 33,289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.86% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

