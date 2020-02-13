FY2021 EPS Estimates for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:MPW)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note issued on Monday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.72 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.69. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Medical Properties Trust’s FY2022 earnings at $1.77 EPS.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

MPW has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays set a $22.00 target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medical Properties Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.71.

MPW stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.65. The stock had a trading volume of 907,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,390,948. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.08. Medical Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $16.83 and a 1-year high of $23.76. The stock has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 6.27 and a current ratio of 9.45.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.09). Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 43.86%. The firm had revenue of $256.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, COO Emmett E. Mclean sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total transaction of $2,084,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,003,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,911,168.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total value of $102,096.00. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,070,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $786,026,000 after purchasing an additional 702,061 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,999,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $491,555,000 after purchasing an additional 4,377,804 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,750,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $163,612,000 after purchasing an additional 708,443 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,918,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,044,000 after purchasing an additional 156,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,907,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,163,000 after purchasing an additional 856,187 shares in the last quarter. 72.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.