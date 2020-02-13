GABELLI GO ANYW/COM (NYSEAMERICAN:GGO) Trading Up 0.1%

GABELLI GO ANYW/COM (NYSEAMERICAN:GGO) shares were up 0.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $15.86 and last traded at $15.86, approximately 1,967 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 51% from the average daily volume of 1,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.85.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in GABELLI GO ANYW/COM stock. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in GABELLI GO ANYW/COM (NYSEAMERICAN:GGO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

GABELLI GO ANYW/COM Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:GGO)

The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

