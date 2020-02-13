Galaxy Resources (OTCMKTS:GALXF) Shares Down 1%

Galaxy Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:GALXF)’s share price fell 1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.72 and last traded at $0.72, 2,880 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 93% from the average session volume of 43,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.73.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.72.

About Galaxy Resources (OTCMKTS:GALXF)

Galaxy Resources Limited engages in the production of lithium concentrate, and exploration of minerals in Australia, Canada, and Argentina. The company holds interests in the Sal de Vida project in Argentina; the Mt Cattlin spodumene project in Western Australia; and the James Bay spodumene project in Quebec, Canada.

