Gamco Natural Resources Gold & Incm Trst Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:GNT)

Gamco Natural Resources Gold & Incm Trst (NYSE:GNT) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th.

NYSE GNT traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.04. 76,320 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,597. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.90. Gamco Natural Resources Gold & Incm Trst has a 52 week low of $5.26 and a 52 week high of $6.21.

About Gamco Natural Resources Gold & Incm Trst

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies principally engaged in natural resource and gold industries and by writing covered call options on the underlying equity securities.

