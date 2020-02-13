Gamco Natural Resources Gold & Incm Trst Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:GNT)

Gamco Natural Resources Gold & Incm Trst (NYSE:GNT) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th.
NYSE GNT traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.04. 76,320 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,597. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.90. Gamco Natural Resources Gold & Incm Trst has a 52 week low of $5.26 and a 52 week high of $6.21.
About Gamco Natural Resources Gold & Incm Trst
Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Gamco Natural Resources Gold & Incm Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gamco Natural Resources Gold & Incm Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.