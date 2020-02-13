Gaming Realms (LON:GMR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Gaming Realms (LON:GMR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of GMR stock opened at GBX 8.55 ($0.11) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 9.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 7.91. Gaming Realms has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4 ($0.05) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 11.10 ($0.15). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.08, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.32 million and a PE ratio of 42.75.

In other Gaming Realms news, insider Mark Blandford bought 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 8 ($0.11) per share, with a total value of £400,000 ($526,177.32). Also, insider Michael Buckley bought 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 8 ($0.11) per share, for a total transaction of £20,000 ($26,308.87).

Gaming Realms plc develops, publishes, and licenses mobile gaming content in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Social Publishing, Licensing, Real Money Gaming, and Affiliate Marketing. The Social Publishing segment provides freemium games.

