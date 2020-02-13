GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) Downgraded by TheStreet to D+

GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

GLOG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Fearnley Fonds cut GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut GasLog from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on GasLog to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

Shares of NYSE:GLOG opened at $5.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.14. GasLog has a 1-year low of $5.25 and a 1-year high of $18.50. The stock has a market cap of $437.46 million, a PE ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 1.07.

GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The shipping company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $182.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.33 million. GasLog had a negative net margin of 15.06% and a positive return on equity of 1.69%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GasLog will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in GasLog in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in GasLog in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $477,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in GasLog in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,278,000. PARK CIRCLE Co bought a new stake in GasLog in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $490,000. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in GasLog in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Institutional investors own 39.75% of the company’s stock.

GasLog Company Profile

GasLog Ltd. operates as an owner, operator, and manager of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers providing support to international energy companies. It provides maritime services for the transportation of LNG on a worldwide basis and vessel management services. As of March 5, 2019, its owned fleet consisted of 34 LNG carriers, including 25 ships on the water and 9 on order.

